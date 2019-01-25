Megan Zerez Mercury Staff

New on-campus museum to be constructed to house collection

UTD acquired the Crow Collection of Asian Art in its entirety, university officials announced Thursday afternoon. In addition to the pieces currently housed in the Arts District downtown, UTD received a sum of $23 million from the foundation to maintain and house the remainder of the collection in another dedicated museum to be built on campus.

The pieces currently displayed downtown represent only a third of the total collection. The acquisition comes on the heels of the donation of the Barrett collection of Swiss art in October.

“(Back in the summer) having a museum on campus was a non-starter because we didn’t have any money,” Wildenthal said. “We were fundraising to build the Barrett museum of Swiss art, and we had to do that first.”

By late summer, the Crow Family Foundation, which has operated the museum since its founding, offered UTD the additional “bridge” grant of $23 million.

“The Crow family decided that they could free up money to give to UTD to build a second museum on campus,” Wildenthal said. “At that point, things took off.”

About $20 million of that grant will be used to construct a standalone building on campus to house the art, Amy Hofland, executive director of the Crow Museum, said. She said the UTD museum is set to open within the next three to five years.

“We’ve already got great science, engineering and management (programs),” Wildenthal said. “But up until now, we’ve been relatively undistinguished in the arts.”

Among the reasons for the donation was a concern for the culture the art is meant to honor. Hofland said that in talks with leaders from the Asian American community in Dallas, it became clear that the downtown museum was not always accessible to those whose heritage it hoped to celebrate.

“(Richardson) is a major population center for Asian Americans,” Hofland said. “We need to be responsive to the cultural life of the region, not just the city.”

Hofland said the museum itself had outgrown its downtown facilities. Currently, only a third of the collection can be displayed at a given time, and there is no space for educational and cultural programming. Another concern was financial sustainability.

“The Crow family has donated tens of millions of dollars to the museum and they certainly could continue to do that,” Hofland said. “But for a museum to thrive, it has to be held by the public trust. It has to leave the nest.”

Discussions to move the collection and merge operations formally began in December 2017, spearheaded by Richard Brettell, a UTD professor.

“I gave a talk in November about the future of the Crow Museum and Dr. Brettell heard the talk,” Hofland said. “(He) had the idea that the Crow Collection … could be a part of a new strategy to bring arts and culture to the campus.”

Brettell was instrumental in securing the most recent donation, said Executive Vice President Hobson Wildenthal. Brettell founded the Edith O’Donnell Institute of Art History, which will oversee the Crow Collection. He has also spearheaded efforts to secure the Barrett collection of Swiss art and the Davidow collection of contemporary art, which is currently housed in JSOM.

“He’s the kind of person who sees things before they materialize,” Hofland said. “He brought us all together … and didn’t think about the impossibilities of it all.”

In addition to the new museum, UTD will continue to maintain the downtown facility. Wildenthal said that the museum’s current location on Flora Street allows UTD to have an increased presence downtown.

“We have the UT Dallas room at the Dallas Museum of Art … but that’s only one room,” Wildenthal said. “(Now) we have a footprint downtown by the DMA, and the Nasher and the Dallas Symphony and the Dallas Opera. UTD will be right down there with the major cultural players of Dallas.”

Wildenthal said that with the Crow and Barrett acquisitions, UTD continues to make a name for itself as a capable recipient of donations from art collectors. He also hinted at a future, separate museum to join the Crow and Barrett museums on campus.

“We hope both collections will be merely the nucleus of an ever growing (group of) museums,” Wildenthal said. “Many private collectors…when their generations turn over, want to do something with (their art collections) and they’ll have a natural home (at UTD) so that these collections can grow.”