THE UTD MERCURY

Free CPR training for UTD students
Regional organization Strive to Save Lives offers students a cheaper way to get CPR certified CPR certifications on average range from $60 to $90, which is a deterrent to students learning a potentially life-saving skills.…
ECS employee dead
This is a developing news story. The Mercury will update as more information from the University becomes available. A body recovered from Lago de Claire in Irving on April 29 has been confirmed to be…
UTD research center to open in Richardson’s rebranded industrial district
UTD is collaborating with the city of Richardson to create a multi-faceted research institution inside the city’s newest development project: the Innovation District. In 2020, the city decided to brand the pre-existing Collins building as…
Esports experience can’t be defined by a single exam
The Esports Certification Institute (ECI) tried to make a $400 certification for esports, and it died within three days. While it could come back in the future, those hoping to gain entry into esports should…
UTD and UTSW partner in new research facilities
UT Southwestern Medical Center and UTD’s Erik Jonsson School of Engineering and Computer Science have partnered together to create the Center for Imaging and Surgical Innovation (CISI) in an effort to increase the efficiency and…
Conservatives aren’t being canceled
With the “free speech” alternative social media app Parler returning to the App Store after being banned for involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, it’s time to revisit the idea of whether Conservatives are…
New course offerings introduce Comets to religion, Korean language
The upcoming fall semester will bring with it a multitude of new classes including those in religious studies, Korean language and African and African diaspora studies. Last fall, a survey was sent to A&H students…
The show must go on!
UTD filmmakers were recognized for their exceptional talent in an unprecedented year by the Cosmic Film Festival. The festival is hosted by Meteor Theater, a student-run program that works to cultivate student interest and appreciation for…
A comma-n misunderstanding
I’d like to begin by thanking The Mercury’s most dedicated readers, Babe Ruth and President Biden. If you’re wondering why Babe Ruth and Joe Biden are such close devotees of UTD’s student newspaper, read on.…
Comics: 5/3/21
Boba Blockage
Shipping delays are creating a country-wide boba shortage, making it a challenge for boba tea providers in the Richardson area to supply one of the most popular drinks today. According to Fortune Business Insights, the…
Practice cyber hygiene with your vaccine card
As the number of Americans receiving COVID-19 vaccinations continues to climb, so is the number of people posting “vaccine selfies” on social media. However, by displaying their vaccination cards online, vaccine recipients are opening themselves…
Why are graduations still in the gym?
Historically, commencement ceremonies have been held at UTD in the Activity Center, but why is that the case, and could it ever change? The Activity Center holds a variety of facilities, one of which is…
Practice Makes Perfect
Ochemrank.com, a new organic chemistry webapp aimed at students taking organic chemistry (OChem) I and II, has revolutionized how students prepare for difficult exams. The webapp, developed by chemistry professors Mihaela Stefan and Michael Biewer,…
Serial larceny on campus
It can take less than a minute to cut out a catalytic converter from a car with a saw, as this semester’s seven incidents of this type of theft testify. Catalytic converters are part of…
Mercury Morning News – 4/30/21
04 19 21 Issue
‘I’m just glad I can check it off the bucket list: I did a game show’
While some students might spend their Wednesday night at home watching TV, Christian Nevarez – an interdisciplinary studies junior – spent Wednesday, April 7 in the studio of Wheel of Fortune to be broadcasted on…
Written in the stars
While real-life comets are only visible to the human eye for a brief moment in time, two Comets have blazed a bright and brilliant path together for the past 15 years. Jonathan Coker and Megan…
Dallas Skyline to practice, play on UTD courts
The Dallas Skyline, a minor professional basketball team, is calling the UTD Activity Center and University Housing home for its 2021 season. The Skyline is part of the 35-team The Basketball League (TBL), which Team…
Comets land top eight in Overwatch Collegiate Championship
UTD’s Overwatch team just finished in the top eight of the Overwatch Collegiate Championship (OWCC), going on to ride the momentum into two tournament wins. Despite having to compete remotely, the Overwatch team persevered beyond…
Comics: 4/19/21
For the record: professors should record
While virtual classes can be exhausting or unengaging for many, class recordings allow students to re-watch lectures at their convenience rather than feel pressed to scribble down messy notes or attend office hours. Even though…
SG takeaway: April 13 Senate meeting recap
The Student Government meeting on April 13 involved resolutions such as promoting transgender rights on campus as well as providing students with free scantrons. The transgender rights resolution was grounded in Texas Senate Bill 1646…
Where, how to register for a vaccine
As of March 29, all Texans above the age of 16 are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for free, other than possible administrative fees. Yet, the large number of providers available and their differing…
How to combat vaccine anxiety
While approximately 51% percent of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, many who have received or are planning to receive the shot are experiencing vaccine anxiety, which can make…
University phases in limited in-person events
The decline in COVID-19 cases and increase in vaccinations across Texas and on campus have prompted UTD to slowly reintroduce in-person events at a limited capacity. Student organizations that would like to participate in these…
Student EMTs give hands-on medical attention at vaccine sites
Student EMTs are providing medical assistance at the COVID-19 vaccine site on campus through the University Emergency Medical Response’s Community Health Initiative. UEMR Captain Elizabeth Helfrich – who started the Community Health Initiative – said…
Alexa, let’s chat
A UTD research team is a quarterfinalist in Amazon’s Alexa Prize Socialbot Grand Challenge 4 to teach the Alexa AI how to converse with humans. After applying for the Challenge in September 2020, Kinjal Basu,…
Number of people receiving meningitis vaccination declines over past year
Vaccinations for meningitis – a requirement for college students in the state of Texas – have decreased in the past year during COVID-19. A study conducted by VaxCare found that among individuals aged 19-49 years…
University offers postponed alternative for virtual graduation
By August 2021, five semesters’ worth of UTD graduates – about 15,000 students – will have finished college primarily in an online format, compelling the university to offer an in-person alternative later in the summer.…
Students’ laptops must meet minimum university standards starting next fall
Following the success of an on-campus computer loaning program, incoming freshman who do not own a laptop that meets UTD’s new minimum standard can borrow one this fall. For students worried about meeting the new…
The info-demic: stopping the spread of false information
It goes without saying that COVID-19 has proven to be a public health nightmare. But it seems that something else is quickly gaining traction alongside the virus as it continues to plague communities: misinformation. In…
Not all Christians are equal
Going down the highway, some guy driving recklessly with a Jesus fish on his car cuts me off. A group of my Christian friends invites me to play crude games like Cards Against Humanity. Churches…
Periods need to be recognized. Period.
Ten percent of individuals who menstruate in college face a tough choice: do they buy a box of pads or their next meal? Period equity involves the effort to make menstrual products accessible and advocate…
Chalking up school spirit
Several individuals and organizations came together to decorate campus grounds with spirit-themed artwork, kicking off the second year of the UTD Chalk Art Contest. The event is a relatively new addition to the traditional February…
Comics: 4/5/21
Ryan Short new president elect, Imaan Razak default VP after opponent leaves race
Ryan Short and Imaan Razak – running on the Reimagine SG ticket – were elected Student Government president and vice president, respectively, for the 2021-2022 academic year, following Razak’s VP opponent resigning from the election.…
Men’s cross-country team wins third consecutive ASC championship
UTD men’s cross-country team won their third consecutive ASC championship in early March, while the women’s team took second place. On March 13, teams from eight universities competed in the race at Old Settlers Park…
Comets batter up after delayed season
Following several delays, the UTD baseball team’s spring season has begun in full. With a roster composed predominantly of younger players, the Comets have managed to maintain a steady series of wins over their competition.…
Comets seize a regional win for Super Smash Bros
The Smash team took top seed in the national qualifying regional after a loser’s final versus UT Arlington and a grand final win against UT Austin. The Comets cinched the regional win after being sent…
Comets place first in Rocket League qualifying tournament
UTD just started play in the CRL Spring League after placing first in the Spring League Qualifying tournament. After finishing top eight in the Fall National Championships for CRL, UTD’s Rocket League team is going…
Mission: impossible (to help)
At first glance, short-term mission trips might seem like a good way to get involved in humanitarian work, but they are actually more harmful than helpful to the communities they seek to assist. Mission trips…
SG passes resolution discouraging use of Honorlock
During their Feb. 23 senate meeting, UTD Student Government passed a resolution recommending all professors stop using Honorlock. Kruthi Kanduri, a freshman senator and cognitive science major, took point on the Honorlock resolution during the…
Safe eating with SafeDish
After a recent bout with food poisoning, a UTD student co-created SafeDish, an app that makes it easier to find health inspection information for nearby restaurants. Computer science senior Caleb Jiang noticed how inaccessible health…
UT Southwestern opens vaccination site on campus
Chemistry senior Roberto Ramirez stands outside UT Southwestern’s COVID-19 vaccine site at the Davidson-Gundy Alumni Center, smiling as he greets people walking in to get vaccinated. A woman who just received her first dose stops…
‘Can You Find the Gun?’: virtual art festival explores social justice
In response to a year marked by discussions on social and racial justice, ATEC is hosting a virtual Social Justice Art & Film Festival (SJAFF) for students to showcase work that engages with these topics.…
We need women in STEM
“Too emotional for science.” Phrases like this have continuously hindered women trying to break the glass ceiling in STEM. Why are these barriers still alive and well in the new decade? There’s no denying that…
Social distance makes the heart grow fonder
Due to social distancing measures and generally reduced in-person gatherings, traditional relationship interactions are no longer as feasible, making long-distance relationships more prevalent. Regardless of whether a couple lives in the same city or on…
Cultural appropriation rising
According to Google Trends, words such as “astrology chart” and “rising sign” have peaked in early 2021, and many professional astrologers report that business has boomed in the past few months. With the current uptick…
Black History Month
03 22 21 Issue
Women’s volleyball begins season with eight undefeated games, soccer gets underway
With regular season play delayed from the fall due to the pandemic, the soccer and volleyball teams all returned to games on Feb. 26. The women’s soccer team opened the ASC competition with a win…
Comics: 3/22/21
What does on-campus isolation look like?
While isolating on campus may not be the preferred option for Comets, UTD is attempting to make the process as seamless as possible for students who either cannot or chose not to spend their quarantine…
Assessing sepsis successfully
A UTD Ph.D. candidate is working on a project that helps doctors assess patients for sepsis, an immune system reaction to infections. According to the World Health Organization, sepsis affected around 49 million people and…
Students develop ultrasound probe holder
The COVID-19 pandemic has required the efforts of many healthcare professionals, often overworking nurses and physicians. In response, one UTDesign team found a way to reduce the number of nurses needed to conduct an ultrasound.…
Software over hardware: researchers develop more accessible hearing aid
UTD researchers have developed an application to help with hearing loss, allowing anyone with a smartphone to access hearing aids for only a few dollars. UTD electrical engineering professor Issa Panahi and his research team…
Alumnus held in federal custody now released under certain conditions
UTD alumnus Chris Grider recently attended a hearing to revoke detention charges due to his participation in the Capitol riots. As decided by U.S. Magistrate Susan Hightower, Grider is held under custody at Limestone Detention…
Denied from grad school? Here’s what you can do.
As graduate school decisions are released, appealing and reapplying for future cycles are the options available to students who are unsatisfied with denials. Dean of Graduate Education Juan Gonzálezsaid UTD has a decentralized graduate appeals…
Beyond the CARES Act
The successor to the CARES Act – the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act – is available this semester for students financially impacted by COVID-19. Senior Director of Financial Aid Beth Tolan said that…
COVID demographics: who’s getting sick on campus?
Since lockdowns began – and as of March 6, 2021 – there have been a total of 676 reported cases of COVID-19 and one virus-related death among UTD-affiliated individuals. Now, with on-campus cases currently in…
Match-tastrophe?
In anticipation of possibly connecting with someone new, hundreds of students anxiously refreshed their emails awaiting the results of their UTD Match questionnaire. The emails were sent out on Feb. 23, and matches were split…
Studying abroad…in Richardson
The Education Abroad exchange student program is regaining momentum as university proceedings begin returning to normal, with 21 new foreign exchange students choosing to attend UTD for the spring semester. While, according to the Education…
03 01 21 Issue
Comics: 03/01/21
Stick(er)ing up for cancer research
Combining the classic pink ribbon with her whimsical drawing style, a neuroscience and healthcare studies freshman is now selling her art to raise money for breast cancer research. Izzy Raicu’s interest in breast cancer began…
Ask Sophie: overcoming imposter syndrome
The college experience is filled with ups and downs, successes and failures. While the joys of student success can be easily overshadowed by imposter syndrome, it is possible to counter such doubt in oneself by…
Waste not, want not
While some have argued that the recent popularity of thrifting is problematic, thrifting – when done responsibly – is a more sustainable, affordable and accessible option than buying new clothes. In addition to being a…
Letter to the Editor: The Mercury should do better
The Mercury has begun descending into a den of right-wing misinformation. As former editors-in-chief, it is heartbreaking to watch the paper that we worked to make a legitimate outlet become weaponized in this way. Jimmy…
’You are welcome here’
Members of the UTD LGBTQ+ community weigh in on the continuing discrimination in the workplace, including gender-based dress codes, shortened parental leave and limited representation. On June 15, 2020, the Supreme Court ruled that…
-
Scrutiny of leaders is key
The Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot and its aftermath are a reminder that we must be critical of our political leaders – especially the ones we might favor – to avoid blind allegiance and knee-jerk…
Editing with (more) care
Op-eds can be dicey, to say the least. Remember last summer when The New York Times published an incendiary editorial by Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton advocating military intervention to curb BLM protests? The decision to…
It’s time to stop crunch time
As students enter the game industry, it is important that they recognize their responsibility in advocating for more sustainable industry labor practices. Every year ATEC enrolls upwards of 1,800 students in its various undergraduate and…
‘To the moon’ with a Comet
Bolstered by discussion within subreddit r/wallstreetbets, political science junior Eduardo Pasaret is one of a few UTD students who bought in early to the online insurgency against Wall Street. Pasaret sold the entirety of his…
Provost appoints new NSM dean
Following the departure of the former dean in January 2020, a new non-interim dean has been appointed to the school of Natural Sciences and Math. Appointed on Feb. 1, David Hyndman comes from Michigan State…
And the band plays on…virtually
The COVID-19 pandemic brought a variety of challenges to UTD’s art programs; however, the university’s band and orchestral ensembles – known collectively as the Comet Symfonique – have adapted and found a way to continue…
Campus land enhancement: how far it’s come, where it’s going
The UTD campus has had ongoing construction for over the past decade, and the pandemic has allowed the current construction to move at an accelerated pace – soon to result in the completed Rutford promenade…
Comics: 2/15/21
02 15 21 Issue
The bobcat’s out of the bag
Two bobcats were spotted on campus in January, thought to be due in part to decreased traffic on campus and the biodiversity efforts of the Office of Sustainability. According to a photo posted on the…
Coping with solitude
Over the course of the past year, the majority of the population has dramatically increased leisure activities to cope with the pandemic. These trends relate to wider social issues amongst the populous and mental health…
From team manager to team player
After serving as student manager on the men’s basketball team for the past three years, human resource management senior Donovan Williams was added to the roster as a guard in January. Williams tried out for…
The COVID gambit
The UTD Chess team has been consistently ranking high during online tournaments this semester. Due to COVID-19, the Pan-American Intercollegiate Team Chess Championship was held online for the first time ever from Jan. 3-6. Traditionally,…
Possible side effects include: misinformation
“Common side effects can include dizziness, fatigue, nausea, problems with memory and even death.” Statements like this are often attached to promotional ads for medicine and drugs on television. While marketing advantages exist for pharmaceuticals,…
UTD alum allegedly participated in Capitol riot
UTD alumnus and former military officer Chris Grider currently awaits his trial under federal custody after his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Grider graduated from UTD in 2012 with a master’s degree…
02 01 21 Issue
Comics: 2/1/21
Ask Sophie: how to avoid student burnout
As college students, we are fixated on individual productivity, and we often equate our self-worth with academic success. Yet, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is pushing us to let go of our unrealistic expectations on productivity.…
Switching up degrees takes a major plan
With increased student interest in exploratory major advising, two people familiar with the process share their advice for students who are considering changing their major. According to fall 2020 UTD enrollment statistics, out of 3,601…
Beefing up a student business
For business administration and marketing junior Johnathon Jones, his beef jerky business – Jerky Jones – is more than just a side gig: it’s a connection to family and his place in the military community.…
Minecraft, blind dates, a relationship app – oh my!
This spring, a Minecraft server, a virtual blind date project and an app dedicated to friendship-forming are just three of the newest ways UTD students can stay connected amid the pandemic. Campus esports and the…
Testing Testing – for COVID-19
As North Texas sees more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day in the DFW metroplex, the results of UTD’s proactive testing program are encouraging. Vice President and Chief of Staff Rafael Martín –…
Springing into in-person events
UTD’s decision to relax restrictions on in-person gatherings this spring may influence some students’ choice to stay on campus. Vice President of Student Affairs Gene Fitch said that UTD is expecting more students on campus…
“We do not conduct campus celebrations of one of these state-mandated holidays: Confederate Heroes’ Day”
Confederate Heroes’ Day – a state-mandated holiday that is incorporated into UTD’s winter break – is not celebrated by the university in any way. Questions were raised after the Presidential Town Hall last June when…
Comparing COVID vaccines
As the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines increase in distribution, possible side effects and storage obstacles raise potential concerns. On Dec. 11, 2020, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was approved and became the first vaccine administered to prevent…
UTD works with UT Southwestern to vaccinate priority populations
Although UTD has not received COVID-19 vaccine doses from the state of Texas, the university and UT Southwestern Medical Clinic have been able to work together to vaccinate UTD employees that fall under Phase 1A…
UTD Moot Court teams make nationals
For the first time in the club’s history, five of UTD’s Moot Court teams advanced to the American Moot Court National Competition this month. The three-day competition consisted of students from universities across the nation…
Campus dining updates: what you need to know for spring 2021
With fewer students living on campus than in a typical year, dining options have shifted. Approximately 5,000 students lived in on-campus housing last spring, said Director of Housing Operations and Associate Vice President of Student…
Comet basketball teams start season strong
Early into their 2020-21 seasons, the UTD men’s and women’s basketball teams are entering the spring semester with several wins under their belts. With a current record of 7-2, the women’s team has seen a…
Rocket League team finishes in championship quarterfinals
In UTD Esports’ second competitive “Rocket League” season, Comets finished in the quarterfinals of the Collegiate Rocket League championship on Jan. 7 after qualifying through a wildcard event. UTD’s “Rocket League” team made it to…
Stability through civility
The Democratic Party, not just former President Donald Trump, bears much of the responsibility for the Capitol riot. Many politicians and the mainstream media may tell you otherwise, but that is not the case. It…
Bug Not a Feature: ‘Hades’ was robbed
“Hades” should have been 2020’s game of the year, not “The Last of Us Part II.” “Hades” is a unique take on the rogue-lite genre with a lot of heart and addicting gameplay, while “The…
Academic senate approves credit/no credit options for fall, spring
This post will be updated as more information is gathered The Academic Senate voted today to approve credit/no credit and pass/fail grading options for Fall 2020 and Spring 2021. Student Government president Sara Brennan said…
At the speed of blight
When the pandemic first broke out, the UTD community seemed to come together to support one another during a time of crisis. However, as the outbreak progressed, students had been left to fend for themselves…
Comets smash competition at NACE league
The UTD Comets “Super Smash Brothers Ultimate” team took 1st and 2nd place at the end of the NACE seasonal league in an undefeated run through playoffs. The Comets took over NACE with two rosters…
11 23 20 Issue
Comics: 11/23/20
Spring enrollment for in-person classes remains same as fall
123 classes at UTD were offered in-person this semester, but next semester is promising a slightly decreased availability of 114 in-person classes. According to a survey conducted by The Mercury, 10 percent of students will…
Big Idea Competition goes virtual, Glaucomedi takes first prize
Featuring a keynote speech from Mark Cuban on Nov. 19, this year’s Big Idea Competition was held virtually – with medical technology startup Glaucomedi winning first place in the student track. The Big Idea Competition…
Four’s a crowd: new guidelines for students attending spring 2020 sporting events
Starting in January, Comets will be able to attend UTD sporting events with distanced arrangements and reduced capacity. Alongside other university efforts to relax restrictions on in-person campus gatherings in the spring, Vice President of…
NCAA implements eligibility waiver for D-III athletes
The NCAA recently approved a blanket waiver, temporarily modifying stringent pandemic protocols for Division-III student-athletes. Typically, every athlete has four seasons of eligibility and ten consecutive semesters to play those seasons. Associate Athletic Director Angela…
Tuning in to student artists
After dropping his first song on Spotify in September, computer science sophomore and beatmaker Pranav Komandur – professionally known as PK All the Way – is planning on releasing more songs. The track, called ‘The…
DIY pomp and circumstance
With December graduation ceremonies cancelled and traditional celebrations put on hold for another semester, you may be wondering how to commemorate your academic accomplishments. Here are a few safe, socially distanced ways to celebrate your…
Silent performance for an empty campus
Psychology senior Eva Rahman stood silently at the Plinth with two X’s across her chest and a sign reading “Not Yours,” while biomedical engineering senior Laura Vargas Ortiz sat across the circular pool signing about…
CRT is critical for effective diversity training
America considers itself a “melting pot”, yet minority groups continue to face systemic discrimination and prejudice. While diversity trainings can breed possible positive effects through active communication, the current administration’s restrictions upon trainings that recognize…
Student Government’s push for extended credit/no credit option fails
Students called for an extended credit/no credit option similar to the one offered last spring; but despite Student Government’s push to make the option available, the measure didn’t pass. Under normal circumstances, students must indicate…
Streamlining internship application process
A new software engineering job search tool allows computer science students to quickly find and apply for internships. The tool’s creator, Alex Ruber, studied computer science and math as an undergraduate at UC San Diego…
Developer proposes new apartment complex near campus
In response to rapid student population growth and a shortage of on-campus housing, two new apartment complexes have been proposed for development just north of campus. According to the agenda for the Nov. 17 meeting…
‘It’s not what we want for y’all, but there is light at the end of this tunnel’
The transition from high school to online college has UTD freshmen finding new ways to cope with new problems. In a survey conducted by The Mercury, out of 150 respondents, 77% of freshmen respondents said…
No freshman McDermott scholars to be selected next academic year
For the 2021-2022 academic year, the process for selecting McDermott Scholars has been discontinued. As a result, there will be no freshman class of scholars next year. The program made this choice due to COVID-19…
‘We are grateful for the students for sharing their ideas and giving us their time’
The Living Our Values task force has introduced three implementation plans for the upcoming semester. After the death of George Floyd in May, the Black Student Body group sent a letter to President Benson with…
11 9 20 Issue
Custom majors for custom dreams
Though the current college major system at UTD provides numerous options for students, giving students the chance to design their own major and explore areas of interest would promote flexibility and alleviate pressure to fulfill…
Out of the starting blocks
Despite COVID-19 restrictions, the new UTD track and field team has hit the ground running in its first semester as an official program. Establishing a track and field team has been a goal for head…
Educating, encouraging safety on campus
The Office of Facilities and Economic Development has repurposed its student staff to serve as Student Safety Ambassadors while on campus. The OFED has re-trained its pre-existing student workers in proper pandemic protocols, including how…
Spring into new housing changes
University Housing is facing extensive procedural changes to the housing process as more students decide to move back on campus for the spring semester. The housing application for the official move-in process usually opens only…
Academic dishonesty in a virtual world
The number of academic dishonesty cases is higher this semester than previous semesters, raising concerns on whether academic misconduct has increased due to the virtual format. Office of Community Standards and Conduct Director Brooke Everette…
Financing the future: how to pay for grad school
According to Pew Research Center, a third of adults have student loan debt. While this typically ends after graduating college, some students find an even bigger challenge afterwards: financing graduate school. Beyond paying for application…
ATEC, A&H develop new minors
One of the outcomes from the Living our Values Task Force is the initial development of multiple new minors. Both ATEC and A&H are creating new minors, with the former being in Ethnic Studies, and…
UTD alumnus honors Texas with “Wild West” mural
If you happen to drive through West Dallas, you may notice that the landscape is more colorful than usual thanks to the mural work of several local artists – including one UTD alumnus. Psychology alumnus…
ATEC seniors produce celestial film
ATEC’s Animation Lab will be wrapping up production of a short film called “Nightshift” in December, a project over a year in the making. “Nightshift” follows a little girl named Hannah as she awaits the…
Comics: 11/9/20
10 26 20 Issue
[display_posts month=10 day=26 year=2020]
Confirm Amy Coney Barrett now
President Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court to fill the vacancy left by the late Justice Ginsberg; the Senate should approve his nomination swiftly and before the election. Judge Amy…
Voting on campus – COVID-19 edition
UTD will serve as a polling station for both Dallas and Collin County in the upcoming general election. In preparation, volunteer deputy registrar and political science junior Ryan Short has been delivering voter registration forms…
‘Employees are struggling. Residents are struggling.’
Residents of the off-campus apartments at Northside have expressed concerns with facility maintenance, both before and after the pandemic. In a survey conducted by The Mercury, Northside residents responded with feedback they had regarding the…
UTD student takes part in COVID-19 vaccine trial
Amidst a pressing nationwide need for a vaccine, a UTD student took it upon himself to participate in a two-year COVID-19 vaccine trial. After seeing ads for vaccine trials on social media in September, accounting…
Get to know the 2020 presidential candidates
Who are the candidates and what are they known for? (Democrat) Joe Biden: Former VP under the Obama administration Served as the Senate representative of Delaware from 1973 to 2009 (Green Party) Howie Hawkins: Former…
Noble peers: colleague of UTD faculty awarded Nobel prize
Known for his contributions to theoretical physics and pure mathematics – as well as his interactions and collaborations with UTD professors – Roger Penrose was recently announced as one of this year’s Nobel prize winners.…
How does UTD’s pandemic response compare with other system schools?
Texas’ coronavirus response has evolved over the past few months on account of the rapidly changing situation, and the state’s universities have adopted different approaches to combatting the pandemic. The state has seen over 800,000…
Biden makes money moves in Texas
The 2020 Biden campaign is making an unprecedented move in Texas. Projected to spend over $6 million on advertising in the state, 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden is spending more than any other Democratic Presidential…
Students fail to follow COVID-19 protocols
UTD administration reported that groups of students on campus are failing to follow COVID-19 protocols. Responding to a somewhat routine medical call in the University Village Apartments on Oct. 3, multiple UTD campus police officers…
CPR Classical honors Latin-American composer, faculty member
If you’ve tuned in to CPR Classical’s radio station any time this past month, you may have encountered the rhythmic melodies of Latin-American influenced compositions – some of which were created by a world-renowned composer…
Synergy Park North preserves historical airline archives
Braniff Airways – an American airline that operated from Dallas until its bankruptcy in 1982 – has created a $10,000 endowment for the maintenance of its historical archives, which are stored in UTD’s History of…
‘Light Waves’ spotlights alumni, faculty work
A luminous photo of juiced lemons; a monochrome, blurred photo of a man with a dog; an installation of a glittering purple micro-chandelier. These pieces and more are now being featured in the SP/N gallery,…
Comics: 10/26/20
Comets to the Core to have assignments graded
UTD’s mandatory Comets to the Core group project for freshmen and juniors is undergoing a status change: the semester-long class will now be graded. On Sept. 24, the Academic Senate authorized a permanent transition of…
Making eLearning black and white
Computer science students Sunny Guan and Eric Zhang created an easy-to-navigate alternative to Blackboard’s small text and design. Their project, which they say is a more user-friendly platform for students to manage their courses, is…
New leadership, new initiatives
Under a new administration, Student Government is implementing new initiatives and policies to diversify campus, rebrand themselves and adapt positively in the wake of the pandemic. Newly inducted president and finance and economics junior Sara…
SG senators vote to establish diversity, equity ad-hoc committee
Student Government senators have voted to amend Article V of the SG bylaws and establish a new ad-hoc committee focused on diversity and equity. The amendment passed by one vote. Voting took place at the…
Blossoming UTD entrepreneurs recognized for their start-ups
Ten UTD students and alumni were named to the 2020 NTX Inno 25 Under 25 List, which features young entrepreneurs who are driving innovation and making a difference in the North Texas region and beyond.…
‘I’ve gone and there’s been well over 10 people all in this small area, and no one’s wearing a mask’
Northside residents have reported large social gatherings and a lack of mask use in common areas, raising concerns about management’s COVID-19 safety protocol enforcement. According to information posted on Northside’s website regarding their Partner2Prevent initiative,…
Testing Center remains closed, proctored computers available
Because the UTD Testing Center closed, a limited number of proctored computers are available for student use in Founders’ Brazos computer lab. Assistant Provost Darren Crone said that there are eight socially distanced workstations in…
10 12 20 Issue
Rocketing to the top
The Comets’ “Rocket League” team just qualified for Collegiate Rocket League (CRL) play by topping the qualifying tournament. After its founding in spring 2020, UTD’s “Rocket League” team played through a qualifying tournament in a…
Comics: 10/12/20
Top three places to study on campus!
Residence Hall study rooms: Study rooms are conveniently available on every floor of the residence halls. The comfy armchairs are a nice change from your wobbly dorm room chair and the giant whiteboards are a…
UTD chef goes astronomical with MEATeor
While making sure the UTD dining hall was running smoothly by day, chef Michael Tyler was in the kitchen working on the eighth prototype of his newly created signature sandwich by night. The “MEATeor” –…
Getting thrifty during COVID
At thrift stores, long credited with providing cheaper clothing options for consumers, business has largely remained steady during the pandemic, with the occasional stagnation. Austin Devillier, an employee at Uptown Cheapskate, said that though traffic…
Students impart consulting smarts
Two UTD students from one of the top consulting firms in the world want to share their secrets to success with aspiring consultants. Mechanical engineering spring 2019 alumnus Neel Reddy and computer science senior Rohit…
Reopening the library is long overdue
UTD is open for business, but the continued closure of the library leaves Comets scratching their heads. Except for the Eugene McDermott Library, every building on UTD’s campus is open: Comets can study, take classes,…
LGBT + mental wellness
The LGBT+ community maintains significantly higher suicide rates, especially within younger age groups. It is imperative that LGBT+ oriented healthcare be more widely available and protected. Among Americans between 10-24 years old, members of the…
-
09 28 20 Issue
Oozeball glows up
“Despite having to move into a virtual gaming tournament in lieu of the traditional Oozeball tournament, the UTD Student Ambassadors’ annual fundraiser managed to gain the same turnout and about $1000 more in cash” The…
Neither rain, nor sleet, nor lack of government aid
As election season approaches and the pandemic continues, mail-in voting is becoming an increasingly attractive option. Since cutbacks on funding for the Postal Service could greatly hinder the ability to vote by mail, it is…
It’s time to build – again
As a result of the pitiful COVID-19 pandemic response, incompetent national leadership all around and a polarized populace like no other, our country is amidst one of the worst bouts in history. We need directed…
Popping quizzes (more often)
“Hell week.” Defined by Urban Dictionary, it is the time of a college student’s month where tests, projects and papers are all due within the span of a few days – usually around midterms and…
Inside-out: flipping classroom structure
Some UTD professors have adapted versions of the flipped classroom to maintain student engagement in a virtual learning environment. The Texas Computer Education Association defines flipped learning as “when students are introduced to the learning…
‘That responsibility falls on us’
UTD is now providing an option for students to take the Daily Health Check through text message. On September 14, students received an email asking them to indicate their Daily Health Check communication preference. They…
EMT participant tests positive for COVID-19
A participant in the University Emergency Medical Response program tested positive for COVID-19 after attending an EMT training at Blackstone LaunchPad. Emergency Medical Services and UEMR Director Sheila Elliott said that the participant is not…
UREC provides alternative to group intramural sports
University Recreation has delayed intramural sports – originally slated to kick off Sept. 12 – until guidelines for safe in-person interaction are refined. All in-person intramurals have been postponed until UREC can instate further measures…
We learn at dawn
French international student Gaetan Dore was excited to move to Texas. After being accepted into UTD’s criminology doctorate program in February, he had also received a scholarship and completed all of his paperwork except for…
Comics: 9/28/20
Former Dallas Fuel coach collaborates with “Overwatch” team
One of the Comet Esports “Overwatch” teams recently received professional advice when former Dallas Fuel coach Louis “Tikatee” Lebel-Wong spent two hours coaching them at practice. This month, Tikatee spent time with the players and…
Autumn sports stumble, don’t fall
While fall sports were officially cancelled, the American Southwest Conference (ASC) has released schedules for student-athletes to play a consolation season in the spring. The ASC announced the new season schedules for women’s volleyball, as…
Smash team hosts recruitment tournaments
The Smash team at Comet Esports recently ran recruitment tournaments to find more players. On Aug. 28, Sept. 4 and Sept. 11, Comet Esports conducted a series of singles tournaments, with about 30 players participating,…
Teaming up to Collaborate
For virtually enrolled Comets, a two-platform solution optimally balances functionality and convenience in online classes. UTD has no standardized platform for virtual classes. As a result, there are several options professors can (and do) choose…
The real reason young adults don’t vote
Many older voters subscribe to the idea that young adults are politically uninformed or too lazy to vote. This misconception is merely an excuse for the older generation to avoid addressing problems that contribute to…
Logical fallacies kill reason
If we vote for [insert candidate name here], eventually democracy will die out. This is because [insert candidate name here] will lead us into an authoritarian regime and destroy our country, and everyone knows this,…
Comet Cruisin’ for a bruisin’
To help keep passengers safe, UTD parking and transportation services has installed sanitary features in its new Comet Cruisers and is now operating under updated guidelines and reduced hours. Numerous campus services have had to…
“It’s a comfortable place for students to isolate”
UTD’s Residential Life office has allocated 100 suites at Canyon Creek Heights North to use as quarantine isolation units. Associate Vice President of Student Affairs Matthew Grief – who oversees all of University Housing –…
SG vice president candidate disqualified from elected position
The Student Government election board has voted unanimously to disqualify vice president candidate Stephanie Royer from her recently elected position as VP. The global business and biology senior ran on the ConnectUTD ticket alongside presidential…
What’s up with Honorlock?
UTD has implemented online exam proctoring through Honorlock, but the software’s collection of data has led to widespread concerns about student privacy. Available through a browser extension, Honorlock requires a functioning webcam and microphone to…
Center for Global Business creates virtual internship program
International travel ground to a halt last semester, but the Center for Global Business has developed solutions to allow students to gain international experience virtually. Global business and human resource management junior Grace Richmond was…
Vending machines offer disposable face masks
Vending machines across UTD are now selling disposable surgical face masks to help students safely return to life on campus. As schools and businesses begin to reopen amidst mounting safety concerns, they’re implementing a variety…
Looking behind the mask
Greeting a stranger with a friendly smile is certainly a little harder than it used to be, but perhaps one of the more negative side effects of wearing masks all the time is the breakdown…
Virtual art exhibition reflects pandemic
Naked, with Fur, running from Aug. 14 to Sept. 26,is the latest virtual exhibition to grace the SP/N Gallery, and the second virtual exhibition ever. The showcase stands out as being the first all-faculty art…
Comics: 9/14/20
Living in a twilight world
WARNING: minimal spoilers The best movies don’t just change the way we see the world after we leave the theatre – they change the way we think. Acclaimed writer and director Christopher Nolan –…
Student gatherings: what’s permitted, what’s not
Student gatherings and club events are prohibited until further notice – with exceptions for free speech activities. Student organization officers received an email from the Student Organization Center on Aug. 18 prohibiting face-to-face or socially…
Making a name from TikTok fame
Famous isn’t an inaccurate description of finance freshman Karthik Veduruparthi. College student by day and TikTok star by night, he boasts six hundred thousand followers and counting. He, as well as computer science sophomore Tisha…
Friendship through the screen
A year ago, students walked into class, chose a seat and made small talk with their classmates — a luxury we no longer have. A valid concern, in light of students and teachers opting for…
Think outside the (potato) bun
Edit as of 9/4/2020, 3:00pm: when contacted by The Mercury earlier today, Dining Services said that the Taco Bell Cantina was not able to open Sept. 3 as previously anticipated. Instead, they plan to open…
University closes select fall 2020 dining venues
Comets will have fewer places to dine this semester, as about two-thirds of on-campus dining locations close until further notice. As of August 28, only six venues will remain open: Chick-fil-A, The Pub, Taco Bell…
‘We have something for everyone, so stay active’
Students can now return to recreation facilities on campus—but with a few caveats. Tricia Losavio, the director of UREC, said that the Activity Center and Rec Center West are currently open, and over 250 students…
Visas are vital
As election season nears, it is crucial to understand the impact of the working visa program and how halting it will deprive the nation of a prospering culture of wealth, diversity and knowledge. The current…
At the mercy of the machine
Hiring season is back in full swing. Candidates are polishing their interviewing skills, hoping to snag coveted positions at tech companies. Unfortunately, many minority applicants are shut out even before they can answer “tell me…
College + Greek life = a new you
The dreaded red solo cup. Every sorority girl’s worst nightmare is to be caught on camera with it. I won’t sugar coat it: your sorority or fraternity will absolutely dictate the types of posts you…
On the front lines
Following the fall athletics suspension, the UTD Athletics Department has introduced a new undertaking to spread some positivity: Comet Frontline Heroes. The video project highlights the work of former student-athletes at the forefront of the…
“League of Legends” club create the UTD League Championship Series
The LOLUTD club had players of all ranks battle against one another in a summer LCS-style tournament. The tournament consisted of ten five-player teams competing over the course of five weeks in a round-robin format,…
Comics: 8/31/20
SG vice president candidate disqualified from elected position
This article will be updated as more information is acquired. Last update: Aug. 30, 9:30pm The Student Government election board has voted unanimously to disqualify vice president candidate Stephanie Royer from her recently elected position…
For Your Ignorance Ep. 6 – 8/19/20
Red Cross Treating the Wounded A Deadly Blast rocks Lebanon, Already in Crisis
Social justice For You
Though TikTok started off as a social media app for dancing teenagers and funny cat videos, it has recently become a favored platform for Gen-Z and millennials to facilitate social justice and address the inequity…
Arguing against the AATA
The life of an unborn person cannot reasonably supersede the rights of those carrying them. Blanket abortion restrictions like the Abolition of Abortion in Texas Act fail to address the effects of such restrictions and…
A ‘Smash’ hit
In a recent Smash tournament, UTD’s “Super Smash Bros.” teams beat out some of the best esports teams in Texas before competing against one another and taking home first and second place. The Rec Readiness…
Seasons ceasing?
Following the ASC’s announcement to postpone fall 2020 sports to spring, UTD also announced its intent to resume sports next semester. Shortly after the ASC’s decision, on August 5 the NCAA announced that Division III…
Rushing to online
A warm welcome from their sorority sisters used to feel close and personal. Now, new recruits are welcomed to the sisterhood ten feet apart from one another. Greek organizations have now had to adjust to…
‘An effective treatment to reduce the severity and duration of a COVID infection’
A pharmaceutical company used a research study from UTD for affirming its potential treatment for COVID-19 recovery. COVID-19 causes inflammation in the lungs. Co-author of the research study in question — BBS professor Theodore Price…
Recycling during COVID
Housing safety restrictions
On-campus housing for the fall semester will experience a new series of safety restrictions meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Already in effect, these restrictions began with a spaced-out series of move-in days. Compared…
JSOM student petitions removal of certain online class fees
A UTD student started an online petition criticizing the university for charging distance learning fees for certain courses in JSOM. Business analytics graduate student Shreyas Chaturvedi created a petition on July 22 titled, “Refund students…
Pre-med, pre-law students share experience with taking gap years
According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, 59.9% of students in 2015 reported taking a gap year before starting medical school. Students opting for a gap year typically spend that time on personal development,…
Are you looking after yourself?
Q: What are the ways I can help a friend who is having an anxiety/panic attack? -B Given that nearly 18% of Americans are affected by anxiety disorders, chances are you know someone who is…
Students help asylum seekers get legal assistance
A group of UTD students recently took up a project to help increase legal representation for asylum seekers in the Dallas area. In partnership with the UNT College of Law and supervised by Catholic Charities…
Boba-fide success
With most small businesses facing hard times due to the pandemic, boba shops have stood out from the crowd — surviving and thriving during the COVID-19 environment. It was early March when COVID was starting…
Kicking off the Sunday shoes
Pushing furniture to the side of a room and training on concrete are a couple of accommodations the Power Dancers made for virtual practice this summer; but as the fall semester begins, plans remain uncertain…
Comics: 8/17/20
Making rounds virtually
Shadowing is an important part of the pre-med experience, but the ongoing pandemic has brought with it an alternative: virtual shadowing. Shadowing opportunities have been becoming increasingly limited as hospitals try to decrease unnecessary visitors.…
Instructing face-to-face
While many classes have switched to an online format this fall, some professors have chosen in-person modalities — such as hybrid and HyFlex — for the benefit of their students. In a survey conducted by…
A bright response to coronavirus
Several UTD students have created projects throughout quarantine aimed at improving daily life during COVID-19. SaniScanner — developed by mechanical engineering junior Keyu Cao and physics senior Parker Watts — is one such project: a…
Summary of fall class options (brief)
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, UTD has given students the option of choosing between in-person, online and hybrid classes for the upcoming fall semester. Students registering for classes will be able to select the…
The birth of VENUS
Members of the student organization VENUS dissolved their group at the conclusion of the spring 2020 semester, reforming as the newest chapter of the alpha Kappa Delta Phi sorority. Originally founded with the goal of…
Student organizations raise money for Yemen crisis
Dubbed by the UN as the ‘world’s largest humanitarian crisis,’ the current situation in Yemen has spurred on-campus groups to fundraise for relief efforts. During the Arab Spring in 2010, a wave of protests and…
The virtual intern
The onset of the novel coronavirus caused many summer internships to be truncated, cancelled altogether or shifted online. In response, students and faculty have focused on learning digital skills. As COVID-19 cases rise this summer,…
ICE directive rescinded
On July 6, ICE posted a statement on their website that international students not enrolled in in-person fall 2020 classes would have to leave the country. The directive has since been reversed. The original ruling…
Comets play the Feud
The UTD Athletics department introduced a virtual tournament for student athletes called “Comets Feud” over the summer break, inspired by the Family Feud-style game show format. To play, each UTD sport contributes a team of…
Esports program now offering scholarships
The UTD esports department is now offering scholarships to student-players once they join the team. Esports coach Greg Adler said that providing scholarships had always been a goal for the department since he arrived, and…
Semitic BLM Semantics
The powerful cries of “I can’t breathe” and “Israel, we know you murder children, too” have joined hands to bring justice to those who are suffering the most. By contrast, certain pro-Israel groups have embraced…
‘Black Swan’? More like ugly duckling
We cannot perfectly predict the future. Many try. Some even build their careers on risk analysis and prediction. However, on a macro scale, our models don’t always account for the improbable. Though in his study…
Being a better brother
Before I began attending UTD — and before the thought of rushing a fraternity had even crossed my mind — I had been told multiple times by friends about certain fraternities and sexual assault allegations.…
Pentakills can’t replace touchdowns
With a gap in traditional sports during quarantine, isn’t it time for esports to rise? After all, esports is still doing better than ever, and without the ability to broadcast traditional sports, esports have been…
Ask Sophie
Take a look at the world around you. In such a chaotic and unprecedented time, who isn’t struggling to preserve their sanity? Nobody is immune to pain, and anyone and everyone — regardless of their…
Comics: 7/27/20
Mercury Morning News – 07.06.2020
Timestamps: 0:00 – Introduction, opening thoughts 3:06 – discussion of news piece “Your tuition, by the numbers” with reporter Aleena Hassan 14:11 – discussion of opinion piece “UTDon’t Open” with columnist Snipta Mallick 25:54 –…
Virtual introduction to campus
With the onset of COVID-19, the necessity to avoid large gatherings and keep safe social distancing resulted in amendments to summer 2020 incoming student orientation. For the first time, freshmen are experiencing orientation virtually, with…
You teach eTeach
Students training to be teachers through the UTeach Dallas program face increased uncertainty in their prospective career after the pandemic hit. UTeach Dallas certifies students pursuing STEM degrees to be secondary mathematics and science teachers…
Ask Me Anything
Following a series of viral social media posts, UTD junior Nifa Kaniga’s activism as part of the Black Lives Matter movement has gained national attention. With over 30,000 followers on his Instagram, the literature major…
Taking green from blue
If you have so much as opened a social media app this past month, you have surely been met with Instagram stories and tweets with phrases such as “defund the police” and “police abolition”. Your…
UTDon’t Open
Everything is bigger in Texas: from our unbridled Texas pride and vast expanses of land to our unwavering commitment to setting record single-day highs for coronavirus cases. As public universities start to navigate plans for…
On Police Oversight
In any true functioning democracy, community input shouldn’t be arduous. The coronavirus pandemic has been a catalyst to the evolving mediums we use to voice our concerns to our elected officials. Efforts such as petitions,…
Not biting clickbait
With more people turning to social media for news, the risk of circulating fake news increases. Fake news and altered videos can greatly misinform the public and generate negative responses to a situation that may…
Your tuition, by the numbers
Tuition for summer classes has not decreased during the move to completely online classes. A petition was started in early May that called for reduced summer tuition, asserting that students will not have access to…
Under one roof
UTD is developing a plan to address future COVID-19 cases as students return to on-campus housing. On June 16, UTD confirmed that a student living in a University Village apartment contracted COVID-19. Three days later,…
Returning to labs
Research labs opened under limited circumstances since campus closed this spring are now steadily increasing capacity, with COVID-19 safety measures. During the April 22 presidential town hall meeting, Joe Pancrazio, vice president of research, said…
Professors discuss hesitations about teaching in person
In the fall, professors will have the option to choose whether they teach face-to-face or online. The Faculty Retention and Morale Subgroup recommended that UTD “allow instructors to have the option to teach in a…
Remote Learning: the benefits, the drawbacks
Spring 2020 provided a glimpse at online instruction and how students and teachers adapted to changes in learning conditions; now, instructors are facing another semester of partially — or fully — virtual classes, along with…
Student enrollment concerns in fall 2020
For various students, changes and uncertainty about fall 2020 campus functionality brings up many unforeseen issues including financial problems and difficulty performing well in studies. In a survey conducted by The Mercury, 9% of respondents…
‘I feel that I’m not being seen or heard’
When classes transitioned online, psychology junior Labiba Zarin Halim said she was not adequately accommodated and is concerned about how the OSA will function in the fall. Halim is deaf, and the OSA typically provides…
‘If those 90 days pass, they lose their status and they’ll have to go home’
International students who graduated in May 2020 face questions about their employment and residency status amidst a shifting market. After completion of UTD’s graduate program, many international students choose to stay in the United States…
Comics: 7/6/20
UTD Presidential Town Hall – 6.24.2020
Click here for town hall recording Note from the editor: Although the university should be providing their own recording of the town hall, we wanted to give you access to my recording in the interim.…
‘You have a responsibility. Everyone has a responsibility.’
Tamara Havis is a computer engineering senior. Chizuruoke Ukachi-Nwata is a junior majoring in speech-language pathology and audiology. Axum Taylor is a junior majoring in interdisciplinary studies, with a concentration in public health. Taylor said…
Dallas faces rise in domestic violence cases during shelter-in-place policies
Following the first wave of COVID-19 in the U.S. and the subsequent period of social distancing, an increase in cases of domestic violence has been observed across the country. In light of that, UTD faculty…
Supporting black lives
What does the fight for civil rights look like in 2020?
After the events surrounding George Floyd’s death and the subsequent protests that erupted in nearly all states across the nation, the Black Lives Matter movement has taken the world by storm. People have gathered to…
Designing flexible, effective virtual courses
As online classes continue into the summer semester, professors are learning to make adjustments to online schooling. Based on feedback from students and faculty about online classes, associate provost Paul Diehl said issues tended to…
A community that CARES
The CARES Act and two student emergency funds are major sources of financial aid to UTD students struggling financially during this time. The CARES Act — the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act —…
Comics: 6/15/20
Are you looking after yourself?
The COVID-19 crisis, as well as the eruption of Black Lives Matter protests, have made the world feel on the brink of oblivion. In such challenging times, it can feel nearly impossible to stay motivated,…
Different country, different plan
In light of a worldwide crisis, it seems that a non-living organism has effectively exposed the fundamental flaws in our government more than ever before. Across the Atlantic, Sweden has taken a much different initial…
Contrarian Creativity
Obstacles in life are often unexpected — especially lately. Scrambling for opportunities, something to do, many have found themselves stuck competing for an internship after summer plans were cancelled. But when you’re stuck in limbo,…
Guarding against Vanguard
Riot Games’ “Valorant” has been stealing the hearts of gamers on the FPS scene, with thousands of players even before its official launch. But is it stealing your personal data as well? Ultimately, it comes…
‘Everyone is in a dilemma. Everyone has doubts.’
Akshat Bhati, an international supply chain management graduate student, said it was a dream to come to the United States. After coronavirus forced classes to an online format in March, however, his dream became a…
24/30 with COVID-19
As coronavirus shifts students’ academic plans, the 24-in-30 rule remains relevant to ensure graduation. This rule says that students have to complete 24 of their final 30 hours at UTD. Most students have not struggled…
‘Coexist with COVID-19’
Beginning early May, Texas Governor Greg Abbott began the process of the gradual reopening of Texas. By now, the state has moved on to Phase III of reopening, and COVID-19 cases are still on the…
Letter from the Editor
Dear incoming student, I don’t know about you, but the last several weeks have been a blur of days that feel largely the same: seeing friends’ faces through FaceTime and Zoom calls, lying in bed…
Twitter-ing birds
Note-able guidelines
Six ways to adapt notetaking habits to college When you wake up, what you eat and how you study are all habits you probably formed as a student in high school — but as you…
Exploring off-the-grid
Activities, locations off campus to discover UTD is a hub of activity during the week, and the surrounding Dallas metroplex is no exception. When the urge to explore strikes, venture off campus and take part…
Gone phishing
How to tell you’re reading a scam email Congratulations! You have been chosen to receive a free scholarship! Just confirm your identity by clicking this totally unsuspicious link: www.whatisyourcreditcardnumberandmothersmaidenname.com. Some scam emails are obvious, but…
Temoc: the mascot, the mystery, the meme
A brief history of UTD’s iciest Comet As you arrived to UTD, you may have heard of the magnificently fiery and unforgivably ostentatious mascot that is Temoc. The wide-grinned comet has a backstory that is…
A Guide to Title IX
Title IX, or Title IX of the Higher Education Amendments of 1972, is a civil rights law that protects people from discrimination based on sex in educational programs and institutions that receive federal funding. Its…
Letter to freshmen
Alumna Ananya Malik writes in to wish incoming freshmen well Welcome to UTD! While the beginning of your freshman year is surely far from what you expected, I encourage you to make the most of…
Hiker’s gear
Academic, financial resources to help you succeed The transition from high school to college can feel overwhelming, but there are campus resources that can make the change smoother. Here are some of the most common…
Backwoods currency
Navigating Comet Cash spending locations Comet Cash — usable with a swipe of your Comet Card — is your handy-dandy version of Monopoly money for UTD services! Besides paying for your various on-campus academic needs…
Keeping your wits about you
How to manage mental health on your next great adventure Ask almost any college student if they’re feeling stressed, and they’re likely to respond in the affirmative. Keeping up grades, extracurriculars, work and social life…
Befriending fellow hikers – virtual edition
Four ways to connect online with future classmates One of the biggest transitions that is occurring globally is the switch from making new friends in person to making new friends online. On top of that,…
Learning the ropes
What every freshman should do their first year Kicking off freshman year can be a major adjustment for anyone. As you learn to call a university your home, all too often you might find yourself…
Scavenging healthy trail food
How to maintain good nutrition in college Navigating freshman year of college can be overwhelming, with new roommates, unfamiliar buildings and a sea of strange faces. Schedules are confusing, finding classes requires multiple references to…
Off the beaten path
Hidden spots to discover around campus UTD has lots of hidden gems that don’t appear on maps. Check these spots out next time you are on campus! Gazebo WHAT IS IT? A small pavilion structure.…
Finding direction
A compass for navigating a virtual class format, habits for success The Student Success Center has a wide set of resources for students including the Writing Center, peer tutoring and review sessions. In addition, they…
Debate camp transitions online
Camp leadership navigates software to shift workshops to remote format Despite being miles apart, students discuss strategy in separate virtual rooms for one round of a debate competition. This is how students will practice debate…
Sound on to press play
Why sound is more important than graphics to player experience What makes a video game go beyond average isn’t just what you see: it’s what you hear as well. Good sound design augments a video…
Changes to JSOM community service requirement
Social entrepreneurship class moves online, alternatives offered on case-by-case basis JSOM has a community service requirement that requires students to either complete 100 hours of service or take a social entrepreneurship class; but because of…
Archer fellowship moves online
Students interning in Washington D.C. move back home, finish courses online The Archer fellowship is a program that gives UT System students an opportunity to spend a semester in Washington D.C. This year, due to…
Clubs adjust meetings, membership requirements to a virtual format
Student organization center helps groups transition online With the university closing for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year, many clubs and organizations face consequences to their agendas for the latter part of the spring…
UTD Students in National Guard deployed to combat COVID-19
Balancing school, military service during a global pandemic In response to the domestic spread of COVID-19, UTD students serving in the National Guard have been called to active duty. With their units spread across the…
Social media virus
How to fight the spread of misinformation online COVID-19 can be cured by ingesting fish-tank cleaning products or flushing your system out with warm water and vinegar; coronavirus was also developed in Chinese labs to…
SSBU players rank in top ten
‘Super Smash Brothers Ultimate’ Comet eSport players achieve high power ranking In the first season of competitive “Super Smash Brothers Ultimate” of 2020, three UTD Comets were power ranked in the top ten in the…
Continuing Onward Online
How to apply the message of ‘Onward’ when we’re all inside “Onward” was one of the films that was hit the hardest thanks to the surge of panic created from the coronavirus outbreak. Box office…
Refunds issued for meal plan holders
UTD began issuing partial refunds on April 15 Following the cancellation of campus housing in response to COVID-19, UTD has begun issuing refunds to students who purchased meal plans for the Spring 2020 semester. UTD…
Privacy versus public health
The importance of navigating personal privacy during a global pandemic Around the world, countries continue to wage their battle against the coronavirus, leveraging a multitude of weapons to end the pandemic at any cost. Whether…
Finding novelty at home
20 new activities to try while social distancing Being cooped up in the same place for weeks might start to make any student’s day feel monotonous. Right now, all the time that students could have…
Members of UTD community volunteer to produce face masks
ACME Creation Lab recruits volunteers to distribute personal protective equipment After personal protective equipment shortages were caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the UTD community joined a Dallas-based effort to produce and distribute PPE…
Anti-love or anti-repression?
A rebuttal to ‘Pro-sex/Anti-love’ Content warning: sexual assault “‘Abby’ — we’ll call her—” This was the beginning of an all-too-familiar story in the April 2020 edition of The Mercury titled “Pro-sex, anti-love” by Michael Lockwood.…
Lockdown cinnamon rolls
Two UTD students launch a homemade cinnamon roll business Psychology sophomore Mason Kitchens and electrical engineering junior Chase Ferrell are friends and gymnastics teammates who came together to launch a delivery service for homemade cinnamon…
Ask Sophie
Advice from one student to another Q: How can I keep a good relationship with my significant other during COVID-19? – Neap Enoch From people in long-distance relationships to married couples living together, it’s safe…
UTD Presidential Town Hall – 4.22.2020
Timestamps and corresponding questions/answers 00:00 – 3:50 – Introductions, opening remarks by President Benson 03:51 – 5:44 – How will credit/no credit and pass/fail grades appear on transcripts? Will they impact a student’s GPA? How…
Issue: 4/27/20
UTD custodian nominated for national custodian award
30-year UTD employee Bron Clayton continues custodial efforts during shutdown UTD building services supervisor and member of the facilities management leadership team Bron Clayton has been nominated for a national custodian award. Clayton helped develop…
Integral Calculus exam crashes eLearning
Students unable to complete math test due to volume of test takers, make-up exam offered Students faced an eLearning crash, the first of its kind, when they logged into a math exam simultaneously on April…
So close, yet so far
How to stay connected with friends during social distancing Among the major aspects of our daily routine, social interaction has certainly taken a large hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. As students continually adapt their current…
Why we publish what we do
Before an opinion piece is published in our paper, a rigorous process occurs beforehand. Columnists and writers approach our team with pitch ideas, which we must approve before they even begin. Next, they submit three…
An open response to ‘I Hate Me’ from Mercury staffers
On March 9, The Mercury published an article that was offensive and harmful to the Transgender community. Michael Lockwood’s “I Hate Me” piece compared gender transitions to mental disorders and gave the appearance of an…
‘Feel that celebration with them even though they’re not physically present with us’
Students discuss changes to their religious celebrations as a result of quarantine Students across campus are celebrating Passover, Easter and Ramadan without some of the traditions central to their faith as the spread of coronavirus…
My daughter, the healthcare worker
What it’s like to live with someone on the front lines My daughter is a healthcare worker at Parkland. She runs – actually runs – through most of her 12-hour shifts. I envision her shifts…
COVID-19 at UTD by the Numbers
Survey conducted, student discusses her experience with coronavirus After UTD’s campus closed and students left to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, a Mercury survey found that some members of the UTD community went…
Volunteering under quarantine
OSV provides list of remote volunteer opportunities Though in-person volunteer opportunities have been dwindling with the rise of COVID-19, the number of remote volunteer opportunities have expanded. Even before COVID-19, there existed remote volunteering opportunities…
SUAAB holds virtual events for rest of semester
Following UTD’s transition to online classes, the Student Union & Activities Advisory Board canceled all of their remaining in-person spring semester events. Responsible for various campus events, including live shows featuring musical artists and comedians…
Undergraduate lab courses mitigate online shift
Virtual simulations, data analysis help instructors with web-based teaching Laboratory coordinators are using various methods to transition traditionally in-person lab courses to an online format. A bioengineering major takes about four to six lab courses…
Gunman dead after hijacking DART bus in Richardson, wounding three officers
At about 11 a.m. today, a gunman boarded a DART bus in Richardson, opened fire and led police on a multi-city chase. Three officers were wounded and the gunman was killed. The driver of the…
Students face monetary losses after study abroad cancellations
University officials recently made the decision to suspend all international travel through the calendar year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This policy change cancelled all summer, fall and winter 2020 study abroad programs, according to…
Dead economy
How the COVID-19 response prioritizes corporations over individuals In the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. has seen a sharp increase in unemployment claims, with nearly 17 million filings in the last three…
Hypocrisy of Democracy
How Joe Biden’s cult of personality harms women As Joe Biden’s political campaign was resurrected just over a month ago, so were conversations about his inappropriate touching. From YouTube compilations to firsthand accounts, the stories…
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott aims to reopen state
Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed three executive orders on April 17 in an effort to reopen the state amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first order, Abbott established the “Strike Force to Open Texas,” a…
Local businesses face coronavirus pandemic head-on
How owners, managers are keeping their stores afloat With a statewide order mandating social distancing in Texas, local businesses are losing valuable foot traffic and income. Even with federal assistance in the form of payroll…
Lights, Camera, Asian American
Why Asians in Hollywood movies need to move past token characters I’ve always wondered what it’s like to be a casting director for a movie. Do they merely cast minorities to appear racially progressive for…
Financialization: A Tragedy
When profit takes precedence, students suffer Cranes, orange street signs, dirt and neon yellow jackets have all become sights UTD students see while making their way to class while walking and riding on the few…
Shelter-at-home(less)
Why supporting homeless shelters is critical during quarantine While many of us are safe within our own homes during the novel coronavirus pandemic, these times have become especially difficult for those who do not have…
Pro-sex, anti-love
How porn degrades women, distorts the mind “Abby” — we’ll call her — has what you might call the ideal husband: loving, intelligent and attractive. But no matter how hard they try in the bedroom,…
Positivi-tees
Senior creates brand of T-shirts with QR codes that prompt comforting stories, funny videos An engineering student aiming to lift moods and brighten days recently launched a business to bring his idea to fruition using…
Comet Cupboard continues to operate despite physical location closing
Volunteers prepare boxes of food to distribute to students on first-come first-serve basis The Comet Cupboard’s campus location shut down indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. Despite the shutdown, the Comet Cupboard staff is…
Good Life Versus Long LIfe
‘Being Mortal,’ rethinking end-of-life care Unfortunately, you’re going to die. However, through modern medicine, that can be postponed — risk of death from common infection, injury and disease has become much more manageable. This holds…
Ask Emily
Advice from one student to another The only thing on the news right now is the novel coronavirus, yet somehow it still feels so surreal. While the news is covering the number of cases and…
Student counseling center continues therapy services online
Staff adjusts to online switch amidst coronavirus pandemic UTD’s Student Counseling Center has transitioned to online teletherapy in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus. Without a clear date for their return to in-person…
Game Review: ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’
Popular simulation game lets players virtually socialize during stay-at-home orders Video games have a bad rap for ultra-violent gameplay filled with guts, gore and bloody violence. While “DOOM Eternal” did release back in March, a…
Issue: 4/13/20
Accessibility in online classes
How professors can accommodate disabled students amidst online shift With the switch to online learning, the Office of Student AccessAbility and faculty members are having to make different adjustments in order to accommodate students with…
Students leave on-campus housing, adjust to moving back home
How campus housing changed in wake of COVID-19 In mid-March, UTD began asking students living on campus to start the move-out process in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, those students say they miss dorm…
International Self-Isolation
How to stay grounded in a foreign country during COVID-19 The novel coronavirus has disrupted the lives of billions and sent strong economies crashing. There are several challenges that international students in particular face during…
Pre-medical, pre-law advisors weigh in on credit/no credit grading
UTD recently announced that undergraduate students have the option to consider credit/no credit grading for their spring 2020 classes. Students considering medical or law school face a dilemma to take CR/NC or have a lower…
COVID-19 Timeline
Helping Hands for Healthy Eating
Students, university step up to support community during pandemic As UTD shelters in place, students have formed a mutual aid group to ensure their peers get the support they need, and university volunteers stepped up…
How UTD professors are adapting to online classes
With the rest of the semester’s classes being moved online, professors at UTD have had to adjust their classwork to accommodate. Kathy Lingo, a professor at the school of arts and humanities, said faculty were…
Comet Robotics aims for Mars
Unnathi Prakash | Mercury Staff Through the jungle of 3D printer filament, wires and scattered tools, hidden in the UTD Makerspace lab is a rover built for Mars. Founded to develop battle bots, Comet Robotics…
Rate My Professors: the backbone of Comets’ course selection
Aysha Bader | Mercury Staff One month into the new semester, Comets’ incoming expectations about their classes and professors formed through websites like Rate My Professors have been affirmed, challenged or complicated. Despite occasional discrepancies…
Visiting Big Tex: Tips on how to make the best of your trip to the annual State Fair of Texas
Paola Martinez | Life & Arts Editor Big Tex smiles, welcoming visitors with open arms in his full cowboy get up — boots, hat, ascot. “Howdy, folks!” he says in his characteristic Texan drawl. The…
FNCS rocks Dallas with weekend of high-stakes gaming
Mar Ologban | Mercury Staff The Fortnite Championship Series, commonly known as FNCS, was held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth the weekend of Sept. 7 and 8. One hundred of the world’s best players…
Paxtonism: A wild and wicked saga about intimidation and overall political fuckery
Subheading: Raids on homes of Latino activists shockingly turn out to be a half-baked idea rife with intolerance and corruption Partha Kulkarni | Mercury Staff Some people vote one way and others vote another way.…
Senate Report: SG to increase Comet Cupboard support
Caden Brenner | Student Government Editor’s Note: Senate Reports are written by Student Government senators unaffiliated with The Mercury and seek to inform Comets about Student Government’s activities. During the Sept. 10 Student Government meeting,…
UTD gears up to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
Nicholas Frazier | Mercury Staff The Office of Global Engagement will be hosting three events for Hispanic Heritage Month: “Nuestra Cultura, Nuestro Orgullo: Celebrating Latines Excellence” on Sept. 16 in Eugene McDermott Library, “Hispanic Culture…
From the back of a truck to a UTD dining venue, two UTD alums’ food journey
Paola Martinez | Life & Arts Editor When two UTD alumni and a few Dallas-area volunteers packed an Indian buffet restaurant into the back of a pickup truck to start selling lunches on UTD’s campus,…
Opinion: Defending the disappearing democracy
Samhitha Palla | Mercury Staff The Texas government’s recent attempt to update its registered voters lists has the capacity to develop into another method of voter suppression, once again proving that Texas is hostile to…
Opinion: Wrong event, wrong outcome
Joshua Kalakoti | Mercury Staff On May 1, the pro-Palestine encampment at Chess Plaza was labeled as a cause for concern by the university due to the obstruction of the pedestrian path, which led to…