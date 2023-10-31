UTD's student-run newspaper since 1980 UTD's student-run newspaper since 1980
Nightmare on Rutford Avenue

All Photos By Arushi Sharma | Mercury Staff

On the night of Thursday, Oct. 26, Residential Life dressed up Residence Hall South with decorations, food and activities for Halloween. On the first floor, PA’s served popcorn and desserts, which students decorated with special seasonal toppings. The second floor was the main attraction, where an entire classroom was converted into a haunted house. Students waited for up to 15 minutes for their turn in the terrifying dark, with PA’s jumping out to scare them at every turn. Outside the building were two tarot card readers who told curious students about their fate.

