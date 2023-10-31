Issue 10 30 23

‘Benson you can’t hide’: Hundreds of protestors denounce violence in Gaza, call out Benson | October 30, 2023 Hundreds of students marched from TI Plaza to SSA at 2 p.m. Oct. 25 in response to UTD President Richard Benson’s statement expressing sympathy for Israeli casualties without acknowledging Palestinian casualties in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. At least ten groups helped organize the march, including Students for Justice in Palestine and the Muslim Student Association. The […]

SG asks Benson to support Israeli, Palestinian students amidst conflict | October 30, 2023 Student Government passed a resolution on Oct. 24 calling on President Richard Benson to amend his Oct. 16 statement about the Israel-Hamas war and acknowledge the suffering of both Israeli and Palestinian students. S.R. 2023-06 passed with overwhelming support; out of the 65 senators present, 62 were in favor and none opposed. Three senators abstained […]

Israel and Palestine, Israel and Palestine | October 30, 2023 One of the biggest news stories going on right now is the break down in peace talks between Israel and Palestine (again!) and its downward spiral into fighting. Everyone is blaming each other; UN leader Kofi Annan is calling both sides and looking for a peaceful way to end the bloodbath; president Clinton is bringing […]

CannibiSenS: testing saliva for weed | October 30, 2023 Much like a breathalyzer with alcohol, the recently developed CannibiSenS can determine how much THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, is in a consumer’s body. The CannibiSenS, a device that measures THC levels through a saliva test, was developed earlier this year by a group of researchers at UTD, including biomedical engineering Ph.D. student Nathan […]

Overwatch tops out collegiate tournament | October 30, 2023 UTD’s Overwatch team finished in the top 16 out of over 200 teams in the Overwatch Collegiate Homecoming tournament on Oct. 20 after making it to the play-offs for the first time since spring 2022. The Overwatch Collegiate Homecoming tournament is one of the largest developer-supported Overwatch competitions and occurs every semester, with hundreds of […]

‘I credit everything that I have in my life to chess’ | October 30, 2023 From recruiter to chief science officer and from player to self-founded academy president, UTD’s chess program has taken Comets to places they never imagined possible. In commemoration of the program, on Oct. 7, staff and student alumni gathered to recount how UTD chess has led them to personal and professional highs. At the Chess Alumni […]

Sex offenders on campus: what do students need to know? | October 30, 2023 The UTD student body currently includes seven registered sex offenders. The Mercury decided to take a deep dive into their presence at UTD, what this means for student safety, campus affairs and criminal background’s impact on education as a whole. Texas is the state with the highest number of registered sex offenders at a total […]

Comics & Activities: 10/30/23 | October 30, 2023 Chess Pacman! Shape-Making Edition Rules: Black to move. Use the Black knight to take all of the white pawns one after another, without touching an empty square.

Female rage and femme fatales | October 30, 2023 From femme fatales to Lizzy Bordens, women have long struck a chord of fear in the public with their own unique brand of rage. The Mercury decided to take a tour through our favorites, just in time to fill your Halloween watchlist. The horror and thriller genres are a catalyst for the rawest human emotions, […]

This Halloween, kick the overrated costumes and get original | October 30, 2023 When we think of horrifying, we imagine ghouls, beasts and other devilish creatures, but in reality there is nothing spookier than having a basic costume! As Halloween approaches, students reveal the most overrated costumes that horrifies them. Despite Oct. 31 being a great escape from the mundane — the one day where slathering yourself in […]

Nightmare on Rutford Avenue | October 30, 2023 On the night of Thursday, Oct. 26, Residential Life dressed up Residence Hall South with decorations, food and activities for Halloween. On the first floor, PA’s served popcorn and desserts, which students decorated with special seasonal toppings. The second floor was the main attraction, where an entire classroom was converted into a haunted house. Students […]

Vibrant visions: Latin American art exhibition unveiled | October 30, 2023 “La Frontera: The Border Exhibit” — a campus pop-up installation curated by Jorge Baldor — highlights the struggles, dreams and challenges of undocumented immigrants crossing the southern border into the U.S. This free exhibition will be available for all students until Oct. 31 in AHT. “La Frontera” was inspired by the death of Carlos Padilla, […]

A discussion with Domee Shi | October 30, 2023 Q: Tell us a little bit about yourself, your background and how you got into filmmaking. So my background is, I was born in China, and I immigrated with my parents to Canada when I was two years old. And I grew up in the city called Toronto. I felt really lucky in that Toronto […]

The Fix: Okaeri Cafe delights | October 30, 2023 Searching for a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of student life? Okaeri Cafe may just be the haven you’ve been seeking — this delightful Japanese cafe offers a vibrant atmosphere and a diverse menu of dishes and refreshing drinks, all wrapped in a cute and cozy ambiance. Located off Greenville Avenue, Okaeri cafe […]

Comets light up UTD at Garba | October 30, 2023 On Oct. 21, the Multipurpose Field was aglow with red, green and blue electronic lights as hundreds of students danced their hearts out to upbeat traditional Indian music. At Garba Night, hosted by the Indian Student Association, the warmth and friendliness of Indian culture inspired Comets to dance in huge circles and connect. Garba is […]

The emotional challenge of emotional support animals | October 30, 2023 Emotional support animals, or ESAs, are accommodations offered to UTD students who rely on their pets to help them function due to issues stemming from mental health or disabilities, though the process of registering an animal on campus can sometimes be difficult. Legally registering a pet as an ESA on campus requires documentation of a […]

ROTC program expanded to better serve Comets | October 30, 2023 As of Oct. 13, UTD has been certified as a Senior Reserve Officer Training Corps Provisional Extension Unit, which will make ROTC membership easier and more fulfilling for Comets. In the past, Comets interested in pursuing a military career would have to rely on UTD’s partnership with UT Arlington or the University of North Texas […]

Mental health text line to debut | October 30, 2023 “Comet Support,” a mental health text line developed as a partnership between UTD’s Office of Information Technology, the Wellness Center and the Student Counseling Center, is set to provide students with preliminary mental health help and connect them to campus-specific resources. Newly redesigned since The Mercury’s coverage of the app in 2022, Comet Support will […]