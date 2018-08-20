If you are a human and are seeing this field, please leave it blank.
First Name
Last Name
Email
What are you curious about on campus?
Varsity esports coming to UTD
111 Views
Qurans found in SU bathroom
89 Views
Esports team introduces dedicated coach
84 Views
New rail line to be built near Northside apartments, campus
71 Views
7-Eleven to open at Northside
70 Views
Searching for your sunrise
66 Views
August 20, 2018
Advocacy instead of afterthoughts
Volleyball team receives fourth academic honor
UTD Athletics adds new staff position
Q&A: Hollywood alums