Solidarity: letters in response to May 1 encampment arrests

The following are letters, emails and petitions that were written in response to law enforcement’s raid of UTD’s “Gaza Liberation Plaza” encampment, where 21 individuals were arrested. These documents have not been modified or edited by The Mercury. This article will be updated as new signatures are collected or additional letters are published.

Speaker of the academic senate’s email to faculty blocked by Benson

UTD Administration prevented Computer Science professor and Speaker of the Academic Senate Ravi Prakash from sending the following email on May 3. Prakash said that at approximately 1:30 p.m., UTD President Richard Benson spoke to Prakash and rejected the circulation of the petition.

Faculty petition to Benson

This copy of the letter was downloaded on May 5th. The document, which is being updated by faculty, can be found here.

Alumni letter to UTD leadership

This copy of the letter was downloaded on May 5th. The document, which is being updated, can be found here.

IANT and NTIC letter to Benson, law enforcement

Student Government Letter to Comets