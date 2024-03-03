Police confirm death of missing student Andrew Zhou Li

City of Richardson Police confirmed the death of political science sophomore Andrew Zhou Li, who has been missing since Feb. 24.

Gene Fitch, vice president of Student Affairs, announced Li’s death in a letter to the student body March 2. Richardson PD is still investigating the case, and the cause of death is unknown at this time. Li’s death is the second student death in the past week, and at least the ninth of the 2023-2024 academic year. Li was found outside of campus, distinguishing him from the currently unidentified student found deceased in Parking Lot U Feb. 26.

Andrew Zhou Li with his mother, Ai Ping Zhou.

Li had been missing since 6 p.m. on Feb. 24, where his roommates last saw him in his apartment in University Village. His mother traveled four hours from Houston to find Li after he failed to answer her phone calls; she told WFAA that UTD police found Li’s belongings, including his phone, in his apartment that Saturday but not Li; his wallet was also missing.

The Student Counseling Center is accessible for appointments from Monday to Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; students can also contact UTDTalk (972-883-8255), UTD’s 24/7 crisis counseling hotline, to speak to a mental health professional. UTD will honor Li and eight other students who died this academic year at the Comets Remember Ceremony March 19.

The Mercury is in contact with Richardson PD and will update this article with details of the investigation once available.