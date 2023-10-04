Issue 10 02 23

‘TEXAS IS READY FOR SOMEONE YOUNG’ | October 2, 2023 Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” fills the room; people dance to the beat as a former Miss Texas performs the song with gusto. This 27-year-old is running for Texas legislator, and her name is Averie Bishop. Bishop is a first-generation lawyer who has long balanced school events, show auditions and furthering her political […]

Student veterans settle down on campus | October 2, 2023 Veterans make up 3% of UTD, and while administration and the student body alike help with the transition into college, their experience in university may still be unconventional. Resources like the Veteran’s Center, the Student Counseling Center and the Veteran Relief fund as well as student organizations like Meals for UTD Vets connect veteran Comets […]

SG, Mayor Dubey sign up over 200 Comets to vote | October 2, 2023 On Sept. 19, Student Government held their annual National Voter Registration Day event on campus to educate college students about the democratic process, registering 210 Comets to vote with visits from local representatives. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 1 in 4 eligible citizens are not registered to vote. With a decline in youth participation […]

Parking prices climb, students dodge the meter | October 2, 2023 As parking prices increase and space becomes limited, UTD students search for unconventional ways to park without paying. Strategies for avoiding payment include sharing parking passes — parking under another person’s name — or avoiding enforcement crews altogether. The Mercury conducted a survey on parking avoidance with 83 student responses. 34% of respondents said that they […]

Comet wins $10k scholarship for women in STEM | October 2, 2023 Computer science sophomore Samiyah Kabir knew she wanted to reach for the stars since she was young, with dreams of working for NASA. She continues to work hard toward her goals and was recently awarded $10,000 from the Minority Women in STEM Financial Need Scholarship on bold.org. Kabir said that her academic success could be […]

Double booked and checked out | October 2, 2023 Finance senior and TA Cristy Aguilar books two sessions a week for her microeconomics course; in the past year, she has had to cancel at least four times due to room double booking. And as UTD’s student population has skyrocketed to over 30,000, professors and TAs have reported that it is increasingly harder to find […]

JSOM ranked No. 10 public business school in U.S. | October 2, 2023 Naveen Jindal School of Management is officially ranked No. 10 in public business schools in the U.S. and No. 27 business schools overall, according to a new ranking from U.S News and World Report; a six-place jump from a ranking of No. 33 in Sept. 2021. Dean of JSOM Hasan Pirkul credits the rating jump […]

FIRE vs. UTD on free speech | October 2, 2023 The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, or FIRE, has flagged UTD as a red-coded school for freedom of speech, meaning they believe several code of conduct policies go against language protected by the Supreme Court. A FIRE survey including 247 enrolled students recently ranked UTD No. 114 out of 248 campuses in free speech […]

New federal designation could bring funding to Latino students at UTD | October 2, 2023 UTD is in the process of becoming a Hispanic-Serving Institution, meaning it is aiming to have a 25% Hispanic or Latino undergraduate population. Based on the Higher Education Act of 1965, a Hispanic-Serving Institution is a university that qualifies for additional federal funding if it meets five criteria, including the 25% Hispanic quota. This federal […]