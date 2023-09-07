Issue 09 05 23

UTD student sentenced to six years in prison for animal cruelty | September 4, 2023 UTD graduate student Shubhankar Kawle was sentenced to six and a half years in prison on Aug. 31 for torturing two house cats, one of which had to be euthanized due to severe injuries. Kawle was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals, which is a third-degree felony in the state of Texas when it involves […]

Comet cruiser kicks it into high gear | September 4, 2023 After negotiations between DART and UTD, on Aug. 7 the Comet Cruiser east line began running every 15 minutes on weekdays instead of every 30 minutes. Following years of high ridership, the pilot program will run until Dec. 20, at which point UTD and DART will evaluate if the frequency increase solves crowding problems; until […]

Too Good to Go app offers restaurant food at a discount | September 4, 2023 Convenient, cheap, and sustainable, the Too Good To Go app is a must have for college students looking to fill their stomachs without emptying their bank accounts. Too Good To Go, a mobile app, allows its customers to buy discounted bags of leftover goods from local restaurants. Started in Copenhagen, Denmark in 2016, the company […]

Noel Miller and Brandi Denise entertain Comets | September 4, 2023 YouTuber and comedian Noel Miller, along with actress and comedian Brandi Denise, visited UTD on Aug. 30 to perform stand-up comedy free of cost to students. The show was organized by SUAAB’s Meteor Theater, which has in the past brought to campus recognizable names such as Bill Nye and Hasan Minhaj. With almost 1,000 people […]

Comet brings home Marine Corps honors | September 4, 2023 Computer science senior Jocelyn Heckenkamp graduated from Marine Corps Base Quantico in summer 2023 alongside 67 female graduates, considered the largest platoon of senior female candidates in history. Heckenkamp had the highest GPA overall in the Platoon Leaders Course, or PLC, and graduated with honors. PLC is one of three methods of joining the Marine […]

Meet the Editors Behind The Mercury Newspaper | September 4, 2023 Fatimah: Fatimah Azeem is a psychology senior from Dallas, Texas. She’s been working at The Mercury since she was a freshman, starting off as a staff writer, and then moving on to Opinion Editor and Managing Editor before becoming the Editor-in-Chief this past summer. She leads the newspaper’s staff and operations, and she looks forward […]

Public Health Program Gets Major Upgrade | September 4, 2023 Starting in fall 2023, the School of Economic, Political and Policy Sciences will now offer a bachelor’s degree in public health, which combines medical topics with the social, political and economic contexts that healthcare takes place in. Richard Scotch, EPPS professor and program head of sociology, made the proposal after seeing Comets’ interest in the […]

What to know about the Dallas ransomware attack | September 4, 2023 The Royal ransomware group compromised the healthcare information of 30,253 self-insured Dallas city employees during the May 3 ransomware attack, raising questions on why news of the theft was only recently made public. On May 3, 2023, the city of Dallas experienced a ransomware attack from the Royal ransomware operation, a group that has actively […]

Meet your current SG Senators | September 4, 2023 Isabella Spartz My name is Isabella Spartz, and I am a third-year senator majoring in finance and economics. I have a passion for politics, civic engagement and encouraging people to vote. Currently, I hold the position of legislative affairs chair, and throughout my time in SG, I have filled nearly every role, starting from at-large […]

Chess team gains three grandmasters | September 4, 2023 Koustav Chatterjee holds a FIDE rating of 2546 and is the No. 400 grandmaster worldwide. He was born in India and holds the 78th grandmaster title in the country. Chatterjee started playing chess when he was six or seven years old after his father taught him the fundamental rules. His father also brought him to […]

NATIVE Coffee Co. serves ‘ridiculously’ good coffee | September 4, 2023 A new school year means new classes, new schedules and — most importantly — new study spots. If you’re looking for an aesthetically pleasing coffee shop or just a change of scenery when getting your caffeine fix, look no further than NATIVE Coffee Co. “We believe in the ridiculous.” That’s what NATIVE coffee’s website says, […]

UTD WELCOMES COMETS WITH DISCO | September 4, 2023 UTD welcomed new Comets through their Weeks of Welcome events, a vibrant and exhilarating experience that left a lasting impression on all who attended, with standout moments such as the Silent Disco, Standup Comedy Extravaganza, and Meet the Press. The Standup Comedy Extravaganza saw Noel Miller take the stage in the ATEC auditorium for over […]

‘Barbie’ is brilliant blend of social critique, feminism and empowerment for all | September 4, 2023 In a delightful departure from the conventional Barbie narrative, director Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie transcends the boundaries of traditional film and social critiques. With her signature charm, Gerwig brings new depth to the iconic doll, delivering a film that resonates with audiences of all ages. The release of “Barbie” generated endless acclaim. From fascinating cinematography […]

Japan: Form and Function | September 4, 2023 One of the largest collections of Japanese folk art in the Western world is currently on display until April 14, 2024 in the Crow Museum of Asian Art. “Japan Form and Function: The Montgomery Collection” is a vast exhibition of paintings, textiles, ceramics, sculptures and more that span over 5,000 years of Japanese history and […]

STUDENT MEDIA: A BRIEF HISTORY | September 4, 2023 UTD Student Media, often shortened to StuMe, is a Student Affairs division composed of four paid student-managed organizations that give Comets valuable experience in the fields of print, video and radio journalism. But how did StuMe come to be? The earliest mentions of Student Media date back to the spring of 1980, when the Student […]

Trump’s mugshot proves that politics is one big meme | September 4, 2023 If you are reading this article, every contour of that image is likely branded into your brain: the thin-lipped scowl, the blonde frizz, the hard blue eyes highlighted by a suit far too formal for a county jail. You have seen the memes and the online wars about whether the indictment was deserved or not, […]