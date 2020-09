In this episode Daniel and Zack cover the 19th anniversary of the horrific 9/11 attacks and how both presidential candidates went about paying their respects. Along with that, a discussion on the string of police chief resignations following criticisms on police brutality and insufficient performance. They also take time to discuss the 54th anniversary of Star Trek’s initial airing on television and how the show has been constant model for progression on television; as well as the Netflix documentary, The Social Dilemma, which covers the continuing phenomenon of misinformation and manipulation through major social media and internet platforms.

DISCLAIMER: During the segment where we discuss the resignation of Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall it is stated that she will leave her duty by the end of September. This is NOT TRUE as her resignation will, in fact, not be taken into effect until NOVEMBER 10th.