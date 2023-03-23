Issue 3 20 2023

ECS Complaints: Who Is To Blame? | March 20, 2023 The Erik Jonsson School of Engineering and Computer Science, or ECS, is one of UTD’s largest and most well-known academic schools, ranked No. 4 in Texas for engineering by The College Pod. However, in recent years, ECS has grappled with problems resulting from unprecedented surges in undergraduate enrollment and budget...

UV residents face hot water outages | March 20, 2023 Since the start of the spring semester, students residing in University Village have experienced unannounced hot water outages. Shreya Billa, a sophomore biology major and resident of UV Phase 8A, said that she experienced two hot water outages in spring 2023 with no warning. The outages typically lasted a day,...

Senate bills threaten DEI | March 20, 2023 Three Senate bills proposed by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick could have serious implications on higher education institutions if they are passed in the legislative session. The three bills include Senate Bill 16 — Banning Critical Race Theory (CRT) in Higher Education, Senate Bill 17 – Banning Discriminatory “Diversity, Equity, and...

Anti-DEI bill will harm all students if passed | March 20, 2023 A Senate Bill in committee — 88(R) SB 17 — could mean the end of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion as we know it at UTD. If passed in its current state, SB 17 would strike down major resources such as the Gender Center and Multicultural Center and likely dissolve the...

Student Government proposes resolution to end Farage’s teaching contract | March 20, 2023 Resolution 2022-26 After calling for a “cure to homosexuality” last summer, ECS Professor Timothy P. Farage was under investigation by UTD. However, he maintained his teaching position since he didn’t speak out on campus or on a campus platform. SG passed a resolution recommending that UTD does not renew Farage’s...

DART station comes to UTD | March 20, 2023 In a partnership with Dallas Area Rapid Transit, or DART, and the city of Richardson, UTD is set to have one of the ten stations for DART’s Silver Line project just outside Northside. Estimated to start running 2026, the only college station in the project will facilitate travel for UTD...

A one person army: the sole woman in UTD’s Overwatch team | March 20, 2023 Noureen Hoq, a neuroscience and biology senior, is one of only five women in the male dominated esports department and is leading the Overwatch team to success as the team’s manager. Hoq’s tasks include booking practices, scheduling tournaments and ensuring players’ mental health. While she previously played for the team,...

Alumnus awarded Forbes science honor | March 20, 2023 Emma Xu, a 2015 UTD physics graduate, was awarded the Forbes 30 Under 30 science award for 2023, paving the way both for young people in STEM and for improved 3D printing and viral disinfection. As a current Ph.D. mechanical engineering student at Columbia University, Xu fostered her love for...

UT system resolutions suggest increasing financial transparency and investigating student working conditions | March 20, 2023 Resolutions suggested by the UT System Student Advisory Council in their latest meeting on March 3 and March 4 aim to aid students by increasing access to resources. Established in 1989, the UT System Advisory Council incorporates student voices into issues that impact them the most. The council is made...

UTD students advocate for gender equity | March 20, 2023 UTD student activists and affiliates spoke at the Galerstein Gender Center on March 8 about change for women both in the United States and abroad. Sophomore neuroscience major Sara Juneja, who spoke at the event, acts as the academic affairs committee chair for Student Government, which leads the menstrual absence...

UTD reflects on Holocaust | March 20, 2023 The Ackerman Center for Holocaust Studies hosted the 53rd annual scholars conference from March 4 to March 6 at the Davidson Gundy Alumni Center. This year’s conference, entitled “(Dis)Continuities in the Third Reich,” reflects on 90 years since Hitler’s rise to power and 85 years since Kristallnacht, also known as...

Blue jays come out of hiding for spring | March 20, 2023 A common sight in American suburbs, blue jays are among the most stunning backyard birds. They have bright blue patterned plumage on their backs and heads, along with black and white on their face and belly. Due to their long tails, a slight crest on the head and their large...

Gender studies minor opens students’ eyes to world issues | March 20, 2023 UTD’s gender studies minor gives students the opportunity to study and discuss how topics such as the gender pay gap, abortion and non-binary identities impact young people. The gender studies program enables students to apply the content that they’ve learned and interacted with in their own lives and the world...

UTD students crush most difficult math competition in nation, earn high ranks | March 20, 2023 UTD’s Putnam Team placed in the top 10 percentile of institutions at the most difficult undergraduate math competition in America on Dec. 3, the 83rd William Lowell Putnam Mathematical Competition. The team consisted of math and computer science junior Evan Bailey, math junior Weston Miller and computer science sophomore Suraj... Advertisement Advertisement

‘Outer Banks’ new season a treasure to behold | March 20, 2023 Welcome back to the Outer Banks, where you are sure to be immersed in the continuing clash between the elitist Kooks and the underprivileged Pogues, as treasure produces new priorities and adventures for a group of seaside teens. “Outer Banks” takes place in a small coastal town in North Carolina,...

La La Land: A FIX from your dreams | March 20, 2023 If you’re looking for good coffee, chill vibes and friendly service, you’re in luck. La La Land Kind Cafe is here to provide, with five different locations near campus. It is no secret that La La Land is one of the most hyped cafe chains in the DFW area. With...

Plano boba shop offers rainbow of assorted drinks | March 20, 2023 Rainbow Teashop, a small and comfortable boba shop, accommodates all students’ taste preferences and is sure to have a delicious drink for anyone visiting while also introducing them to unique and colorful flavors. Just a seven-minute drive from campus, their Plano location has been open for around a year and...

Newest ‘Ant-Man’ installment disappoints fans | March 20, 2023 Cluttered, distracted and lackluster, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is the latest installment in the seemingly never-ending Marvel franchise and leaves the audience underwhelmed with a conglomeration of recycled ideas. “Quantumania” follows returning character Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and his partner Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) teaming up as Ant-Man...

St. Paddy’s Day is not just for drinking | March 20, 2023 As March ends and Irish Heritage Month draws to a close, it is important to recognize the true meaning of Saint Patrick’s Day — and it’s not alcohol abuse. Imagine a classic Saint Patrick’s Day party. College students across the country wear green, put on a flamboyant orange beard and...

Texas polling bill disenfranchises youth | March 20, 2023 Taking away the most convenient location for college students to cast their ballots is an obvious attempt at disenfranchisement and must be condemned. Disenfranchisement is exactly what Republican Rep. Carrie Isaac is trying to do by filing House Bill 2309. The proposed legislation would remove polling locations from Texas colleges...

Why aren’t you watching the road? | March 20, 2023 As a commuter school, traffic is heavy at UTD, and with that comes careless student drivers. Drivers need to slow down and focus on the road, and UTD should implement mandatory traffic safety classes. Alongside complaints about parking scarcity, Comets frequently talk about nearly getting into car accidents on campus....

Boycotting videogames does not solve injustice | March 20, 2023 Transphobia and propaganda are a few of the latest search terms to be associated with a campaign against the video games “Hogwarts Legacy” and “Atomic Heart.” But do these two games really deserve to be canceled? The situation is complicated, but at the end of the day, despite well-meaning activism,...

Creativity is for STEM students too | March 20, 2023 With UTD’s many efforts to expand the arts on campus, now is the perfect time for STEM-oriented students to take on a creative project. At UTD, over 60% of the student body — more than 19,000 students — belongs to STEM schools. Our school culture does not encourage students to...

Female athletes shatter program records | March 20, 2023 From courts to fields, female athletes have made waves in golf, tennis, track and softball. Competing this spring semester, five women stand out as athletic inspirations at UTD: graduate golfer Karen Lee, junior tennis player Rebecca Jackson, sophomore runner Sage Herrera and softball players Emilie Hoelscher and Megan Todd. Karen...

Fencers prepare for intercollegiate tournament | March 20, 2023 The UTD Fencing Club gears up for the April 22 intercollegiate championships at Texas State University. The team will send 12 students to compete for each of the three weapons: the épée, foil and sabre, making it 36 members in total. The tournament is hosted by the Southwest Intercollegiate Fencing...

Chess team dominates the Southwest | March 20, 2023 The UTD Chess team finished their season strong with a victory at the Southwest Collegiate Team Championship, qualifying them for the 2023 Texas Collegiate Super Finals in fall. The rapid-style tournament was held on Feb. 25 at Texas Tech University against five other Texas universities. UTD competed at the tournament...

Women’s basketball exits nationals with home awards, high honors | March 20, 2023 The No. 4/5 Trinity University Tigers defeated UTD in the NCAA Division III National Championship after losing 79-62 in the first round on March 3. However, the Comets secured several player awards and a program record. After winning the American Southwest Conference, or ASC, for the seventh time in UTD...