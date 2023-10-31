Israel and Palestine, Israel and Palestine

One of the biggest news stories going on right now is the break down in peace talks between Israel and Palestine (again!) and its downward spiral into fighting. Everyone is blaming each other; UN leader Kofi Annan is calling both sides and looking for a peaceful way to end the bloodbath; president Clinton is bringing both sides to a summit to try and figure things out; Arab nations are keeping a close watch looking for opportunities.

Saddam Hussein is waking up from his slumber; and meanwhile, here in the United States, everyone is bored with the topic because we don’t understand it. This fighting has been going on for so long the average American citizen has become desensitized with the roller coaster ride that is the Middle East. (They are at peace, now they’re fighting, at peace again, now fighting, Etc.) Most Americans don’t know where the Middle East is, what countries are there, what all the fighting is about. And overall, they don’t really care. As it is so far away and doesn’t concern them.

You ask your basic redneck here in the states his opinion on the Middle East and he will give you one like, “I think we should just drop a few nukes on ‘em all, turn all that sand into glass and wipe the whole place clean with Windex.” So, for all the people out there that are as confused as this writer is, here is brief description [sic] of what is going on and why it is in the state it’s in.

In order to understand what is going between [sic] Israel and Palestine one must know the history of the two countries, and in laymen’s terms.

Palestine is the area of the Holy Land that lies northeast of Egypt, Southeast of the Asia Minor, and Southwest of Mesopotamia. The country is surrounded by the Mediterranean Sea on one side and the inland desert on the other (Syria). Palestine was named after the Philistines who settled in this area. This land area was originally named Canaan by the writers of the Pentateuch; after the Hebrew’s conquest in the 12 and 11 B.C.E. the land was renamed Israel because of their belief that it was the land promised to them by God. The land of Palestine has changed more times than anyone cares to remember. The Romans, Ottoman Turks, Syria, you name it. Everyone has fought of this holy of lands. But in a nutshell, Zionist settlers first came to Palestine in 1882 and in 1883 Baron Edmond de Rothschild began support of a Jewish settlement in Palestine. By 1909 Tel-Aviv — the first modern all Jewish city; was founded. In Nov. 1917 the British issued the Balfour Declaration, recognizing the right to a Jewish homeland in Palestine. By Dec. the British were forced to conquer Palestine. In April 1920 a British Mandate over Palestine was issued and in 1922 the Churchill White Paper separated Transjordan from an area designated for creation of a Jewish homeland and links Jewish immigration to “economic capacity of the country.” In 1929 things begin to heat up in the area and there is an Arab riot in Jerusalem and there are massacres of Jews in Hebron and Safad. Things pretty much suck over there for years and in 1939 the Peel Commission report recommends partition of Palestine. The same year the MacDonald White Paper limited Jewish immigration and prohibited Jews from purchasing Arab land. This made the Jews angry and in 1941 the Palmach, the early Jewish defense force, is created. In 1942 at the Biltmore Conference, American Zionists call for a “Jewish Commonwealth” in Palestine. In 1946 Irgun attacks King David Hotel in Jerusalem and in 1947 Britain referred [sic] the issue to the United Nations and the UN voted to partition Palestine into independent Jewish and Arab States. In 1948 the State of Israel was created and the U.S. and Soviet Union extended recognition. Wars raged on and in 1949 Egypt, Lebanon, Syria and Transjordan signed Armistice Agreements with Israel. In 1951 Palestinian extremists assassinated the Jordanian Kind Abdullah. Wars raged on.

In 1959 Yasser Arafat created the Fatah terrorist group and in 1964 the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) is created with Fatah as its main faction. Wars raged on, summits are had, peace with the help of the UN is achieved and then broken later. Yadda, yadda, yadda, and in 1988 Arafat begins the peace process of renouncing terrorism and recognizing Israel. Assinations [sic], elections, American summits, blah, blah, blah, you can now see how confusing the whole story is — and about 80% of the information has been kept out because of the need for brevity. The whole story is mind-boggling and begs to have Excedrin delivered by cargo ship.

The latest of a series of peace talks were taken off the table a couple of weeks ago and violence escalated Thursday when two Israeli soldiers were mutilated by a mob of enraged Palestinians. Israel responded with combat helicopters. At least 95 people have died in the two weeks of fighting, the vast majority Palestinians. A meeting was planned for a summit in Egypt where Clinton, Kofi Annan, Ehud Barak and Arafat will try and see if there is an end to all this fighting. Most reporters are pessimistic, and even if they are wrong, the peace will only be temporary.

The recent events are nothing new when looking at the past of Israel and Palestine. There will always be peace negotiations followed by wars there because the whole issue is religious-bade and the fighting has been going on long before there were actual lands to fight over. To put it all in perspective, imagine you own a house and the government tells you [sic] have to allow your most hated enemy to live in your living room; and not only that, your enemy is well funded by the U.S. and keeps sticking its nose into your business. Now look at Israel — people that hate them surround them on almost all sides. They are living in an area that they claim God said is theirs; they fought to get it and will have to spend the rest of eternity to keep it. Doesn’t that suck. But all in all, the situation is incredibly difficult to figure out and a solution is close to impossible.

There is a joke that sums up the problem of Israel and Palestine. Chirac, Clinton and Annan (representing Israel and Palestine) have a meeting with God. Chirac say, “My country faces many difficult problems; lagging exports, Muslim minorities and European unification. How long will it be before France’s problems are solved?” God says, “Fifteen years.” Chirac begins to cry. “I’m an old man,” says Chirac. “I’ll be dead by then. I’ll never see France’s problems solved.” Then Clinton says, “My country faces many difficult problems; national debt, crime and racial prejudice. How long will it be before America’s problems are solved?” God says, “Ten years.” Clinton begins to cry. “I’m on my last term, I’ll be out of office by then. I won’t get any credit for solving America’s problems.” Then Annan says, “Israel and Palestine face many, many, difficult problems. How long will it be before the Palestine state’s problems are solved?” God begins to cry.